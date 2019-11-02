WWE News: Big E on NXT’s Attack, The Bella Twins Look Back at 2014 Match, Full Survivor Series Match Video With The Rock and John Cena

– Big E had a humorous tweet today on last night’s WWE Smackdown after NXT attacked multiple members of the Smackdown brand and declared war on Raw and Smackdown. You can check out that tweet below.

Big E wrote, “NXT had a great night, but when The Fiend eats a Bro Derek, Panama Sunrise, a piledriver on the cement, a wooden stake in the heart, gets flattened by a steamroller, like Wile E. Coyote, and just giggles…”

– The Bella Twins shared a new vlog where they reviewed a 2014 Battle Royal match. Nikki Bella won the match to become the No. 1 contender for the Divas title. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a full match video today from Survivor Series 2011 featuring John Cena and The Rock teaming up against The Miz and R-Truth.