WWE News: Big E Set For Virtual Meet & Greet, Asuka Makes Chicken Karaage, WWE Shop Selling Hall of Fame Statue Replicas

– Big E is set to take part in a virtual meet and greet for WWE and Cricket Wireless. The event sold out in under an hour and was available for free to select fans.

– Asuka has posted a new ASMR video in which she makes chicken karaage.

– WWE Shop is selling new 1/8 scale replicas of Hall of Fame statues, featuring Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper, Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair. They are on sale for $19.99 each.

They are also selling new hats featuring Drew McIntyre, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Rhea Ripley, New Day, Bianca Belair and Braun Strowman.