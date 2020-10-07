wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Set For Virtual Meet & Greet, Asuka Makes Chicken Karaage, WWE Shop Selling Hall of Fame Statue Replicas
– Big E is set to take part in a virtual meet and greet for WWE and Cricket Wireless. The event sold out in under an hour and was available for free to select fans.
BIG NEWS for @WWEBigE fans: Registration is open NOW to #CricketNation and our @WWE family. Go, go, go! https://t.co/QVkjIaT4E0 pic.twitter.com/Oq875CuQof
— Cricket Wireless (@Cricketnation) October 7, 2020
– Asuka has posted a new ASMR video in which she makes chicken karaage.
– WWE Shop is selling new 1/8 scale replicas of Hall of Fame statues, featuring Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Roddy Piper, Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair. They are on sale for $19.99 each.
They are also selling new hats featuring Drew McIntyre, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, Rhea Ripley, New Day, Bianca Belair and Braun Strowman.
