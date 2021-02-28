WWE News: Big E Sets Bench Press Record at John Cena’s Gym, Kalisto Says You Will Have to Wait for His Answers

– As noted, the new WWE 24: Big E special is now available on the WWE Network. WWE released a new preview clip for the special, which shows Big E working on his amateur powerlifting career while he was still a part of FCW.

The footage shows Big E setting a bench press record working out at Cena’s gym alongside other FCW stars at the time, such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Big E noted at the time, John Cena was working out for the buildup for The Rock. The current WWE Intercontinental champion noted that Cena told him if he hit the weight mark, Cena would make sure the footage would appear in a WWE documentary. You can view that clip of Big E below.

– WWE Superstar Kalisto released a new video message on his Twitter today, claiming that you if you want answers, you will have to wait. You can view that clip below.

He wrote in the caption, “You ask me why? You want to know why? You want the answer? You’ll have to wait. @WWE” Previously, Kalisto appeared to be teasing an upcoming feud with Rey Mysterio after taking shots at Rey and Dominik Mysterio.