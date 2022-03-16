wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E Thanks Everyone For Their Support, This Week’s Episode of the Bump, Money in the Bank Pre-Sale Continues

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Big E. Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Big E thanked all of his fans and everyone else for their support as he continues to recover from a neck injury. He was dropped on his head last Friday. As a result, he fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but his spinal cord was unharmed and he will not need surgery.

He wrote: “I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all.

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Kevin Owens, Tamina and Alpha Academy.

– The WWE Money in the Bank pre-sale is still ongoing with the code VIP.

