WWE News: Big Show Back in the Gym Following Surgery, NXT Stars Reveal Hidden Talents

– The Big Show is back in the gym following his recent hip surgery. The WWE veteran, who underwent the surgery last month, posted the following to Twitter:

Less than three weeks since hip surgery and back in the gym. Slow and steady but still focused. #GiantInTheGym pic.twitter.com/Q0h7Q9TmYP — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 13, 2017

– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “Ask The WWE Performance Center.” It features Peyton Royce, The Street Profits, Sarah Logan, Abbey Laith, Fabian Aichner, Zelina Vega, Jessica Elaban, Kona Reeves, Rhea Ripley, Roderick Strong and Lacey Evans showing off their hidden talents: