 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Back in the Gym Following Surgery, NXT Stars Reveal Hidden Talents

October 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Show Fastlane

– The Big Show is back in the gym following his recent hip surgery. The WWE veteran, who underwent the surgery last month, posted the following to Twitter:

– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s “Ask The WWE Performance Center.” It features Peyton Royce, The Street Profits, Sarah Logan, Abbey Laith, Fabian Aichner, Zelina Vega, Jessica Elaban, Kona Reeves, Rhea Ripley, Roderick Strong and Lacey Evans showing off their hidden talents:

article topics :

The Big Show, WWE, WWE Performance Center, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading