WWE News: Big Show Celebrates Angry Birds’ 10th Anniversary, Stock Up
November 26, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new video with Big Show celebrating the 10th anniversary of Angry Birds. You can see the video below, which features Show helping people vent with the franchise’s “Anger Venting Machine” in Times Square:
– WWE’s stock closed at $61.00 even on Tuesday, up $0.49 (0.81%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best price for the stock since it fell $8.40 on October 30th following the Q3 financial report. The market as a whole was up 0.2% on the day.
