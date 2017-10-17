 

WWE News: Big Show Feeling Great While Working on Comeback, Stock Down

October 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Show Clean Shaven

– Big Show posted to Twitter noting that he’s feeling great as he works on his comeback from surgery. The WWE star underwent hip surgery last month.

– WWE stock closed at $22.54, down $0.05 (0.22%) from its previous closing price.

