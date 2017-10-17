WWE News: Big Show Feeling Great While Working on Comeback, Stock Down

– Big Show posted to Twitter noting that he’s feeling great as he works on his comeback from surgery. The WWE star underwent hip surgery last month.

Gonna start calling me the metal hip wolverine!! Rehabbing, feeling great, working hard. Thanks for all the well wishes. #TheRoadBack @WWE pic.twitter.com/NHZ0OU3uVv — Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) October 17, 2017

– WWE stock closed at $22.54, down $0.05 (0.22%) from its previous closing price.