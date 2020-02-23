wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show on Valuable Lesson He Learned From Steve Austin, Video Highlights Carrillo and Garza Feud, Top Superstar Instagram Photos Feature Rusev and Charlotte Flair
– WWE released a new clip of the Steve Austin’s interview with Big Show for The Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. In the latest clip, Big Show reveals how Austin helped him learn a valuable lesson many years ago. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new video today highlighting the feud between Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza. You can check out that video below.
Get a closer look at the history and conflict between @AngelGarzaWwe & @humberto_wwe. pic.twitter.com/FeLoHWUVc5
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2020
– WWE released its picks for the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. This week’s picks included Rusev at the My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Los Angeles premiere and Charlotte Flair. You can check out some of those photos below.
Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week? 📸https://t.co/miNqFTyEsl
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Glitches And Flickering Happened On Screen During Smackdown
- Brandi Rhodes On Getting Emotional During Cody Receiving His Lashes From MJF, How Often She & Cody Talk AEW at Home
- Jim Ross on If Ric Flair Deserved Credit for WCW’s Success During His Time As Head Booker, Jim Herd Running Flair Off
- Rob Van Dam On What Vince McMahon Told Him Backstage in WWE About Taking Chair Shots, Why He Didn’t Put His Hands Up