wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show On Austin Podcast, Triple H Interview, More
– WWE superstar The Big Show is on the latest edition of “The Steve Austin Show” Podcast, discussing his new Netflix sitcom, “The Big Show Show”, cars, mechanics, pets, old-school stories and more.
– Prior to Raw, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks were interviewed by ESPN about their history together.
– Triple H was a guest of Pat McAfee’s new show on DAZN.
– Natalya appeared on the Busted Open podcast and shared Madison Square Garden memories.
– The V Foundation partners with WWE and New York Mets.
It’s @ConnorsCure night at the home of the @Mets and your @WWE champion @TrueKofi is fired up to support pediatric cancer research! #BelieveInTheFight #DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/LHxvL94w05
— The V Foundation (@TheVFoundation) September 9, 2019
.@WWE_MandyRose explains why she wasn’t gonna miss tonight’s @ConnorsCure night with the @Mets #believeinthefight #DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/mp2YAOKECO
— The V Foundation (@TheVFoundation) September 9, 2019
DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! @WWEBigE is at @ConnorsCure night with the @Mets! #BelieveInTheFight #DontEverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/IGS4obbObQ
— The V Foundation (@TheVFoundation) September 9, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Steve Austin Trying to Get Back in the Ring After 1997 Neck Injury
- Jim Ross on How He Thought AEW All Out Went, Why Jericho Isn’t Too Old to Be Champion
- Matt Hardy Wants to Finish Out His WWE Career in Broken Gimmick, Talks MSG Memories
- Steve Austin Says Wrestlers Have To Work Harder To Win Over Madison Square Garden Crowd