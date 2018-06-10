wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Plays D&D With Joe Mangianello, Jack Gallagher Does Twitter Q&A, Ashley Massaro Undergoes Kidney Surgery
– The Big Show played Dungeons & Dragons during Wizards of the Coast’s “Stream of Many Eyes” event alongside Joe Mangianello and more. You can see the below video of Wizards’ Mike Mearls leading Big Show, Mangianello (Justice League), voice actor & D&D player Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Batman: Assault on Arkham) and actor Ron Mathews (Daredevil) in a “Jocks Machina” adventure as 18th level characters:
– Jack Gallagher conducted a Q&A on his Twitter account on Sunday, discussing his 2018 goals and more. Highlights are below:
On his plans for this summer: “Staying out of the sun.”
On his 2018 goals: “To be able to sit in the lotus position for sustained periods of time.”
On his backup plan, if wrestling hadn’t worked out: “If I wasn’t a wrestler, I’d have either become: 1.) An MMA fighter 2.) A librarian Or 3.) A juggler.”
On his weirdest fan interaction: “I’ve had multiple people confuse me for [Aiden English]. Baffling.”
On how he keeps his moustache looking so suave: “Love, care, tears of the vanquished.”
On why he hasn’t beaten Brock Lesnar yet: “My strategy of drowning him in my tears has yet to be made legal.”
– WWE alumna Ashley Massaro noted on Instagram that she underwent kidney surgery last week:
Surgery went well! Finally felt like posting! Feeling a lot better today so it should be uphill from here! Thanks for all the love and well wishes! You guys are the best! And huge thank you to @i_am_max_dean for taking such good care of me while I’ve been under-he’s brought me all my fav treats and balloons and multiple floral arrangements as well, made me soup from scratch w my daughter @alexamassaroo -it’s pretty safe to say he’s like the best ever….ever ever. So lucky he’s all mine! I wish every one of you finds a Max of your own! Cuz you ain’t gettin this one! No but for real, I hope you all find a love like this one day. I deserve it my loves, I’ve put in my time. And I’m the happiest queen on this earth now! Cuz I HAVE a REAL KING for a man! Luckiest couple on earth! #couplegoals