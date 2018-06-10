WWE News: Big Show Plays D&D With Joe Mangianello, Jack Gallagher Does Twitter Q&A, Ashley Massaro Undergoes Kidney Surgery

– The Big Show played Dungeons & Dragons during Wizards of the Coast’s “Stream of Many Eyes” event alongside Joe Mangianello and more. You can see the below video of Wizards’ Mike Mearls leading Big Show, Mangianello (Justice League), voice actor & D&D player Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Batman: Assault on Arkham) and actor Ron Mathews (Daredevil) in a “Jocks Machina” adventure as 18th level characters:

– Jack Gallagher conducted a Q&A on his Twitter account on Sunday, discussing his 2018 goals and more. Highlights are below:

On his plans for this summer: “Staying out of the sun.”

On his 2018 goals: “To be able to sit in the lotus position for sustained periods of time.”

On his backup plan, if wrestling hadn’t worked out: “If I wasn’t a wrestler, I’d have either become: 1.) An MMA fighter 2.) A librarian Or 3.) A juggler.”

On his weirdest fan interaction: “I’ve had multiple people confuse me for [Aiden English]. Baffling.”

On how he keeps his moustache looking so suave: “Love, care, tears of the vanquished.”

On why he hasn’t beaten Brock Lesnar yet: “My strategy of drowning him in my tears has yet to be made legal.”

– WWE alumna Ashley Massaro noted on Instagram that she underwent kidney surgery last week: