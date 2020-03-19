wrestling / News
WWE News: First Footage Released for The Big Show Show, Another Episode of The Bump Set for Friday, Winner for New Day’s Greatest TV Show of All Time
– Netflix released a new What’s New on Netflix video for April 2020, which features the first look at the upcoming WWE Studios sitcom, The Big Show Show. You can check out the footage in the player below. The new Netflix series debuts on April 6.
– The Twitter account for WWE’s The Bump announced that there’s going to be a double dose of the show this week and told fans to stay tuned for Friday. You can check out the announcement below.
This week, we’re doubling up your usual dose of #WWETheBump.
Stay tuned for what’s to come this Friday… 👀
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 18, 2020
– Dragon Ball Z was crowned the winner of The New Day’s Greatest TV Show of All Time tournament. You can see the results from WWE below.
The winner of The New Day's Greatest TV Show of All Time Tournament is @dragonballz!
There were SHOCKERS and UPSETS throughout the tournament rounds on #NewDayPod with @TrueKofi, @XavierWoodsPhD
and @WWEBigE!https://t.co/HWYHvUDSAS
— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020
