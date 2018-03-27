wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Shows Off His Physique, Sheamus Works Out With Kalisto, 5 Things You Need to Know Before Tonight’s Smackdown
March 27, 2018 | Posted by
– Big Show posted the following on Twitter, showing that he’s staying in shape while off WWE TV…
It’s not the lighting…. #GiantAbs pic.twitter.com/QcoSQt0Sfn
— “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) March 27, 2018
– Here is a new Sheamus workout video, featuring Kalisto…
– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown…