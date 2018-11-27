Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Splits From The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura Attacks Rusev on Smackdown

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bar Big Show Smackdown 1000

– The Big Show’s alliance with The Bar appears to have come to an end during this week’s episode of Smackdown. During the episode, a pre-recorded video aired that saw Show shove Cesaro and walk away after the team blamed Big Show for their loss to The New Day last week. Show was then not out to accompany the Bar for their non-title loss to The Usos later in the night:

– WWE posted the following video from this week’s episode of Rusev being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura before their match could begin:

article topics :

Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, The Bar, The Big Show, Jeremy Thomas

