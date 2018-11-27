WWE News: Big Show Splits From The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura Attacks Rusev on Smackdown

– The Big Show’s alliance with The Bar appears to have come to an end during this week’s episode of Smackdown. During the episode, a pre-recorded video aired that saw Show shove Cesaro and walk away after the team blamed Big Show for their loss to The New Day last week. Show was then not out to accompany the Bar for their non-title loss to The Usos later in the night:

– WWE posted the following video from this week’s episode of Rusev being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura before their match could begin: