WWE News: Bill Goldberg Appearing on The Goldbergs This Week, new Bellas Workout Video, New WWE 24 Debuting After Raw Tonight
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– Bill Goldberg will appear on ABC’s The Goldbergs Wednesday at 8PM. Goldberg will reprise his role of high school coach Nick Mellor, a role he’s played twice before.
– The Bellas posted the following video, looking at the 10-day bikini body challenge…
– After tonight’s WWE Raw, the WWE Network will debut a new WWE 24 documentary on the evolution of the company’s female division, including the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble.