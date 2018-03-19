WWE News: Bill Goldberg Appearing on The Goldbergs This Week, new Bellas Workout Video, New WWE 24 Debuting After Raw Tonight

– Bill Goldberg will appear on ABC’s The Goldbergs Wednesday at 8PM. Goldberg will reprise his role of high school coach Nick Mellor, a role he’s played twice before.

– The Bellas posted the following video, looking at the 10-day bikini body challenge…

– After tonight’s WWE Raw, the WWE Network will debut a new WWE 24 documentary on the evolution of the company’s female division, including the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble.