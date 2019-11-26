wrestling / News

WWE News: Bill Goldberg’s Estate For Sale, Street Profits Party With Crowd, TLC Promo

November 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Goldberg SummerSlam

SF Gate reports Bill Goldberg has put his Eagle Mountain Estate in Bonsall, California on the market for $3.2 million.

– WWE Universe wants all the smoke.

– WWE put out the following promo for TLC.

