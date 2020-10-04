WWE News: Billie Kay Gives Tour of Her Gaming Room, Isaiah Scott Is Confident on Winning Cruiserweight Title, Full McIntyre vs. Strong NXT Title Match

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay (aka Jessica McKay) shared a new vlog today where she offers fans a tour of her gaming room. You can check out that video below.

– At tonight’s NXT TakeOver 31, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott will be taking part in a match for the NXT Cruiserweight title. WWE NXT released the following pre-show promo where Scott talks about tonight’s title match:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Drew McIntyre defending the NXT title against Roderick Strong from the October 4, 2017 episode of NXT. You can check out that full match video below: