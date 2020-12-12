wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Joins WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Paul Heyman Gives Big E Advice on Talking Smack, WWE Gives Back During The Winter
– Billie Kay is the latest name to be added to the video game WWE 2K Battlegrounds.
– On today’s episode of Talking Smack, Paul Heyman gave Big E some advice on how to further his career. You can read our full recap here.
– Volunteers from the WWE community and Make-A-Wish recently brought Christmas to children and their families. You can see photos below.
