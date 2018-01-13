 

WWE News: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Want Votes For NXT Awards, Photos of RAW From Ruthless Aggression Era

January 13, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are looking for votes for NXT’s year-end awards, as you can see on Twitter.

WWE.com has a new gallery of photos from RAW’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ years from 2005 to 2010.

