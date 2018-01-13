wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Want Votes For NXT Awards, Photos of RAW From Ruthless Aggression Era
January 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are looking for votes for NXT’s year-end awards, as you can see on Twitter.
It’s a beautiful Saturday & the #IconicTimes are hitting the streets!! Making sure people know who to vote for in the @WWENXT #YearEndAwards #IconicDuo 💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/HH5c4e7KGY
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 13, 2018
No one is safe from the #IconicCampaign. @_StarDESTROYER learns the hard way… #YearEndAwards #IconicDuo @WWEPeytonRoyce @BillieKayWWE pic.twitter.com/4IEiEXOX7z
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 12, 2018
– WWE.com has a new gallery of photos from RAW’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ years from 2005 to 2010.