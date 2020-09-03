WWE News: Billie Kay Posts Her Own Tribute To Peyton Royce, WWE Stock Update, Xavier Woods On D&D Panel

– After the IIconics broke up on Monday, Peyton Royce paid tribute to Billie Kay on Instagram. Now Billie has done the same with a post of her own.

She wrote: “Last night was one of the most emotional nights of my life.

Realizing that The IIconics are no more was devastating & heartbreaking.

@peytonroycewwe you have been my rock, my strength, my heart & inspired me for the past 5+ years.

Having that being taken away is extremely scary… but that’s life.

We have to evolve, we have to learn, we have to keep going.

I’m so proud of us & excited for what the future holds for us.

Even though you won’t be able to see me, I will always be in your corner cheering you on.

You’ll always be my high school sweetheart, my life partner, my iconic duo, my icon”

– WWE stock opened at $44.14 per share this morning.

– Xavier Woods will be a panelist for “PANEL OF LEGENDS — Great D&D Tales Brought to Life in Core” on September 15 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PT. It will be moderated by Todd Kenreck of D&D Beyond, and other panelists include voiceover artist Reggie Watts, Critical Role’s Sam Riegel, Deborah Ann Woll of Relics and Rarities, and Penny Arcade’s Jerry Holkins.

According to the description, the panel will “welcome a host of notorious fans of D&D as they see some of their favorite personal moments of quests past brought to life in Core, a new platform for creating and playing games. After playing through these D&D memories, the panelists will then embark on a new adventure across the winning games from Core’s Dungeons & Dragons Design-A-Dungeon Contests. All of the playable D&D content revealed during the panel, including the contest winners and celebrity-inspired dungeons, will be accessible for free on the Core platform through portals in a special D&D hub world. For more details about the Dungeons & Dragons Design-A-Dungeon Contest, you can visit dndcontest.coregames.com.”