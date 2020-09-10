WWE News: Billie Kay Shares Vlog on Her Morning Routine, Legends Hoodie Collection, Full Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry Match

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay shared a video on her YouTube channel where she reveals her daily routine when she’s home and not traveling. You can watch that vlog here:

– WWE Shop has revealed a new line of Chenille pullover hoodie sweatshirts featuring Randy Savage, Undertaker, Razor Ramon and Ric Flair. You can view a photo of those new hoodie sweatshirts below:

Get ready for those crisp Fall days with an all new Pullover Hoodie with Chenille Embroidery. Featuring some of your favorite Legend's logos! Make this hoodie part of your collection today available now at #WWEShop! #WWEhttps://t.co/xRs35liMWX pic.twitter.com/EtGuWElSei — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) September 10, 2020

– WWE released a full match video featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry from the November 29, 2011 episode of SmackDown.