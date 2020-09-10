wrestling / News

WWE News: Billie Kay Shares Vlog on Her Morning Routine, Legends Hoodie Collection, Full Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry Match

September 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Billie Kay WWE

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay shared a video on her YouTube channel where she reveals her daily routine when she’s home and not traveling. You can watch that vlog here:

– WWE Shop has revealed a new line of Chenille pullover hoodie sweatshirts featuring Randy Savage, Undertaker, Razor Ramon and Ric Flair. You can view a photo of those new hoodie sweatshirts below:

– WWE released a full match video featuring Daniel Bryan vs. Mark Henry from the November 29, 2011 episode of SmackDown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Kay, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading