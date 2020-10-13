wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Unboxes a Care Package With Australian Snacks, Best of Yokozuna Match Listing
– WWE Superstar Billie Kay shared a vlog today where she opens up food care package from Sydney, Australia with Australian branded foods. You can check out that new Billie Kay video below.
– WWE is showcasing The Best of Yokozuna on the WWE Network. The special is narrated by matt Camp and features the following lineup:
* Koko B. Ware vs. Yokozuna, Raw, January 11, 1993
* The 1993 Royal Rumble match
* Yokozuna vs. Bret Hart for the WWF Championship, WrestleMania IX
* Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship, King of the Ring 1993
* Lex Luger vs. Yokozuna for the WWF Championship, Summerslam 1993
* The Undertaker vs. Yokozuna for the WWF Championship (Casket Match), Royal Rumble 1994
* Bret Hart vs. Yokozuna for the WWF Championship, WrestleMania X
* Undertaker vs. Yokozuna (Casket Match), Survivor Series 1994
* Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs. Smoking Gunns for the WWF Tag Team Championship, WrestleMania XI
* Yokozuna vs. Shawn Michaels, Raw, August 19, 1996
