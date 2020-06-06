wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Warns Sasha Banks and Bayley, Behind the Scenes for NXT Cage Fight, Superstars Pick the Greatest Match Ever
– On last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Bayley and Sasha Banks became the WWE women’s tag team champions for a second time after beating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. After the show, Billie Kay of The IIconics tweeted a warning to the new champions.
Billie Kay tweeted, “Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party.” You can check out her tweet below.
Don’t get too comfortable with those titles ladies!! We still have our eyes on joining the x2 time champs party 👀🏆 #TheIIconics https://t.co/mbhGWbU44H
— Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) June 6, 2020
– The Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes vlog on the NXT Cage Fight for Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle, where WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the special guest referee. You check out that video below.
– For this week’s Pop Question, Superstars share their thoughts on the greatest wrestling match ever. That video is available in the player below.
