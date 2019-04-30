WWE News: Billy Graham Seeking Help For Upcoming Hip Surgery, Stock Closes Down Again

– WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is seeking aid to pay for his upcoming hip surgery. Graham has launched GoFundMe seeking to cover the $25,000 out of $100,000 for the surgery that Medicaid will not cover. As of now, he has reached $10,156.

Graham noted that he’s been on crutches for the last year and a half in order to keep his weight off the injured left hip, which has prevented him fromo traveling. You can contribute at the link.

– WWE’s stock clsoed at $82.48 on Monday, down $1.02 (1.25%) from the previous closing price. The stock is down a total of $16.02 since their Q1 financial results were reported last Thursday.