WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek for Roddy Piper Features Vince McMahon, Bobby Lashley on His Past Visits to India, More Uno on UUDD

– WWE has released a new sneak peek for the upcoming new episode of A&E Biography showcasing late WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. The new clip features Vince McMahon taking an imaginary “phone call” with Piper from Heaven, which you can see below:

– WWE World Heavyweight champion Bobby Lashley recently chatted to WWE Now India on his past visits to the country and why he loves going there:

– Da Party played some more Uno on UpUpDownDown: