WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22

– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:

– The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22. The pack includes new alternate attires for Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tommaso Ciampa.