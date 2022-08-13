wrestling / News

WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22

August 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chyna Raw 1-11-99, WWE Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:

– The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22. The pack includes new alternate attires for Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tommaso Ciampa.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Biography: WWE Legends, Chyna, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading