wrestling / News
WWE News: Biography Sneak Peek Showcases Chyna Breaking Barriers, Origins MyFaction Packs for 2K22
August 13, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE released a new preview clip for tomorrow’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends on D-Generation X. The new preview clip showcases how Chyna broke down barriers in WWE. You can check out that preview clip below:
– The new MyFaction Origins packs are now available for WWE 2K22. The pack includes new alternate attires for Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne, Raquel Rodriguez, and Tommaso Ciampa.
This pack is sure to HIT DIFFERENT! Play as some of the best @WWE Superstars who have competed in NXT with our Origins Series I packs, available now in #MyFACTION!
The pack includes BRAND NEW alternate attires for Rhea Ripley, Pete Dunne, Raquel Rodriguez, & Tommaso Ciampa! pic.twitter.com/XPiq6Or6xl
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 12, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
- Backstage Rumor on Potential WWE Return for Bray Wyatt
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now