WWE News: Bischoff Comments On ‘Bizarre’ Firefly Funhouse Match, Edge Tweets Apology to Beth Phoenix Over Ladders, Bayley Happy
– Eric Bischoff tweeted a video of himself talking about how bizarre it was for him to have gotten fired from WWE in November and in the main event of WrestleMania by April. Bischoff made a cameo of sorts during the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, as Bray Wyatt played Bischoff.
#Wrestlemania36 #nWo @83Weeks pic.twitter.com/qA7J5Hqs3Y
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 6, 2020
– Edge tweeted an apology to Beth Phoenix, who earlier tweeted a quote from Edge about not using ladders anymore.
Sorry? https://t.co/xuOWNB53tH
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 6, 2020
– Bayley is pretty happy to still be WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion after WrestleMania 36. You can check out the clip she shared below.
#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5uzy3kU7iw
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 6, 2020
