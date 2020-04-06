wrestling / News

WWE News: Bischoff Comments On ‘Bizarre’ Firefly Funhouse Match, Edge Tweets Apology to Beth Phoenix Over Ladders, Bayley Happy

April 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Eric Bischoff tweeted a video of himself talking about how bizarre it was for him to have gotten fired from WWE in November and in the main event of WrestleMania by April. Bischoff made a cameo of sorts during the Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania 36, as Bray Wyatt played Bischoff.

– Edge tweeted an apology to Beth Phoenix, who earlier tweeted a quote from Edge about not using ladders anymore.

– Bayley is pretty happy to still be WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion after WrestleMania 36. You can check out the clip she shared below.

