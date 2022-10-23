WWE News: Black Adam Q&A W/ The Rock, Liv Morgan’s Butt Workout, & More

– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:

IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.

– Celtic Warrior Workouts featured a clip with Sheamus and Liv Morgan, captioned as:

This week on Celtic Warrior Workouts, we join “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus and Liv Morgan at The Bricks Conditioning Lab in Spokane, WA, for her “Butt Workout.” Watch as Liv provides in-depth training on how Sheamus can get his glutes on fleek.

– UpUpDownDown posted a Street Fighter II video for Arcade Cabinet, listed as:

Uh oh! Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed found themselves a classic arcade “mutlicade” cabinet before a recent SmackDown! What happens when these two clash on the classic sticks with no extra quarters necessary to continue on a cabinet filled with multiple versions of Street Fighter?!

– WWE on Fox featured a three-minute summary of Friday’s SmackDown, described as: