WWE News: Black Former World Champions Congratulate Bobby Lashley, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Nia Jax Proud Of Work With Shayna Baszler
– After Bobby Lashley became the WWE Champion this past Monday on RAW, other Black wrestlers who have held the world title including Booker T, Ron Simmons and Mark Henry all congratulated him.
Fellow Black World Champions @BookerT5x, Ron Simmons and @TheMarkHenry congratulate @fightbobby on his #WWETitle win. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DN0GUxivQk
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2021
– Here are the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown:
– Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were recently on The Bump where Jax said that she was proud of the work the two have done. She said: “I’m really proud of the work that I’ve been doing here with Shayna as the Tag Team Champions. We’ve really put these titles back on the map and shown everybody that we are a true force. I’m not gonna rule out going for the RAW Women’s Championship because hey, what’s the point of being if I don’t want to be the top and the best?”
"We've really put the #WomensTagTitles back on the map and shown everybody that we are a true force." – @NiaJaxWWE#WWETheBump@QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/Iv0KdjYinb
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 6, 2021
