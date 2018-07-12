wrestling / News
WWE News: “Black Saturday” Hidden Gem Hits YouTube, Lio Rush Hypes Next Week’s 205 Live Match, Stock Down
July 12, 2018 | Posted by
– A clip from this week’s WWE Network Hidden Gem, featuring Vince McMahon’s infamous “Black Saturday” intro, is online. You can see the video below via WWE’s YouTube channel:
– WWE’s stock closed at $74.54 on Thursday, down $0.07 (0.09%) from the previous closing price.
– Lio Rush posted the following video online, hyping his match with Akira Tozawa on next week’s 205 Live:
And for the #Millions watching at home….
And @TozawaAkira . ⌛️@wwe @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/7nLOULf3du
— Man Of The Hour ⌛️ (@itsLioRush) July 12, 2018