WWE News: Blair Davenport Attacks Roxanne Perez During Filming of UpNXT, SmackDown Video Highlights

June 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Blair Davenport WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released footage of Blair Davenport assaulting Roxanne Perez while Perez was filming UpNXT for Snapchat earlier this week. Perez was reading a question sent in by Davenport that read, “What it’s like to never feel safe anywhere you go?” Davenport then interrupts the filming and attacks Perez. You can see the clip of the incident below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of SmackDown:













