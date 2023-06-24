– WWE released footage of Blair Davenport assaulting Roxanne Perez while Perez was filming UpNXT for Snapchat earlier this week. Perez was reading a question sent in by Davenport that read, “What it’s like to never feel safe anywhere you go?” Davenport then interrupts the filming and attacks Perez. You can see the clip of the incident below:

During the filming of #UpNXT, @roxanne_wwe was brutally attacked by @BDavenportWWE. You can see everything on the full episode that is live now on Snapchat here 👉 https://t.co/NebUmS2tZk We apologize to the fans that Roxanne was unable to answer more of your questions. pic.twitter.com/kV0hIqJPJO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 23, 2023

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of SmackDown:

























