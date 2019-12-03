wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Fish Urges Fans to Be Charitable, Total Divas Clip, Latest UpUpDownDown
– Bobby Fish took to Instagram to ask fans to “practice gratitude” this holiday season. You can see his post below:
View this post on Instagram
“Connection is why we are here.. It’s what gives purpose and meaning to our lives.” -Brene Brown I’m learning that gratitude is not merely a random emotion that sneaks up on us when we receive something dear. It is also a skill.. And like any skill, its development requires practice. Gratitude is a prerequisite to connection. I’ve decided to practice gratitude in an effort to connect with those who may not enjoy the same choice you or I have to connect with another human being, so that they may be seen.. heard.. hugged.. fed.. clothed.. LOVED.. during this holiday season. I ask you to join me in this effort. Whether you read this here in the US or on the other side of the planet.. Step out and be the difference you wish to see in our world!• • • #ReachBack #SpeadingHappiness #HelpHomeless #Hope #Love #OneHappyWorld #OrlandoStongerTogether #LoveOneAnother #GiveYourTime #SpreadLove #CharityWork #Volunteer #Thankful #Shear #Donate #WeAreUndisputed #OurEra
– The latest Total Divas clip features the Bella Twins appearing:
– UpUpDownDown’s latest video has Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, Tegan Nox and Dio Maddin in the continued play of Untitled Goose Game:
