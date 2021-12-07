WWE News: Bobby Heenan Shirts at SmackDown This Week, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The New Day

– WWE has announced that two new t-shirts will debut exclusively at the Staples Center on Friday, December 10 for WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles, California celebrating the legacy of late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. The shirts are part of the Marquee Classics collection.

Some called him The Weasel. Most called him The Brain. The latest collection of Marquee Classics celebrates the incomparable legacy of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan! Two new tees debut exclusively in venue, only at #SmackDown this Friday at Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/R0pxPEddgj — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2021

– WWE Canvas 2 Canvas 2 this week showcases King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston of The New Day:

– Ringside Collectibles released a new video of Tommaso Ciampa unboxing his new action figure: