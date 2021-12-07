wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Heenan Shirts at SmackDown This Week, Canvas 2 Canvas Features The New Day

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWF Prime Time Wrestling 7-17-1989 Bobby Heenan, WWE

– WWE has announced that two new t-shirts will debut exclusively at the Staples Center on Friday, December 10 for WWE SmackDown in Los Angeles, California celebrating the legacy of late WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. The shirts are part of the Marquee Classics collection.

– WWE Canvas 2 Canvas 2 this week showcases King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston of The New Day:

– Ringside Collectibles released a new video of Tommaso Ciampa unboxing his new action figure:

