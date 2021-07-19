wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Borrows Goldberg’s Catchphrase, WWE Announces New Generation Ring From Mattel, Money in the Bank Highlights
– After his win over Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank last night, Bobby Lashley borrowed a line from Goldberg in a post on Twitter.
He wrote: “UNTOUCHABLE!! WHO’S NEXT? #MITB”
UNTOUCHABLE!!
WHO’S NEXT? #MITB pic.twitter.com/NF9KJXUUYd
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 19, 2021
– Speaking of Money in the Bank, here are highlights from last night’s event.
– WWE has announced a new playset from Mattel, the WWE Ultimate Edition New Generation Arena. It includes a light-up neon stage, a ring and a Diesel figure. Crowdfunding begins on Friday.
Check out @Mattel's WWE Ultimate Edition New Generation Arena! Recreate classic moments with a light-up neon stage, the most authentic ring ever & a Diesel figure!
Crowdfunding for the arena begins on Friday 7/23 at https://t.co/sPjAZmSbYM!
Photos: https://t.co/mE3ruLio0o pic.twitter.com/U3dmXFvAdh
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2021
