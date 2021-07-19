wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Borrows Goldberg’s Catchphrase, WWE Announces New Generation Ring From Mattel, Money in the Bank Highlights

July 19, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston WWE Money in the Bank

– After his win over Kofi Kingston at WWE Money in the Bank last night, Bobby Lashley borrowed a line from Goldberg in a post on Twitter.

He wrote: “UNTOUCHABLE!! WHO’S NEXT? #MITB

– Speaking of Money in the Bank, here are highlights from last night’s event.

– WWE has announced a new playset from Mattel, the WWE Ultimate Edition New Generation Arena. It includes a light-up neon stage, a ring and a Diesel figure. Crowdfunding begins on Friday.

Bobby Lashley, Money in the Bank

