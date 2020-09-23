WWE News: Bobby Lashley Comments on 15th Anniversary of WWE Debut, Vlog on Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez Cage Match, Superstars Play More Uno on UUDD

– WWE US champion Bobby Lashley commented on WWE marking today as the 15th anniversary of his WWE debut. He tweeted, “15 down and I’m not close to done! Lotta hurt left to dish out.” You can view his tweet below.

15 down and I’m not close to done! Lotta hurt left to dish out👊🏾 https://t.co/aLUi1L1CVZ — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) September 23, 2020

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a behind-the-scenes video for Mercedes Martinez and Rhea Ripley’s cage match that took place at NXT Super Tuesday II earlier this month. You can check out that video below.

– UpUpDownDown released a new video of Superstars playing some online Uno. That video is available below: