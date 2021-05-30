WWE News: Bobby Lashley Has Message for Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston, Riddle Can’t Wait to See Randy Orton Again This Week

– On tomorrow night’s Raw, Kofi Kingston will face Drew McIntyre in a No. 1 Contenders Match. The winner will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at Hell in a Cell. Earlier today, Lashley declared via Twitter who ever wins will get destroyed by him at Hell in a Cell.

Bobby Lashley wrote, “Drew’s head isn’t in another match with me and Kofi needed Drew’s help to get into this spot. Whoever wins tomorrow will get an absolute ass-kicking at #HIAC. End of story. Move on. @WWE #WWERaw” You can see his tweet below.

Drew’s head isn’t in another match with me and Kofi needed Drew’s help to get into this spot. Whoever wins tomorrow will get an absolute ass-kicking at #HIAC. End of story. Move on. @WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/gr9nthyQk7 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 30, 2021

– As noted, Randy Orton will be back on WWE Raw tomorrow to face Xavier Woods in a singles match. Meanwhile, Riddle posted a message directed at Randy Orton on how much he’s looking forward to seeing him again tomorrow.

Riddle tweeted, “Dear RANDY, How are you? I am doing well, I missed you a lot last week on RAW and I can’t wait to see you again tomorrow night and stare into your beautiful eyes once again. Sincerely, Your Little Viper Bro.”

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods tweeted, “Never trust a Randall,” showing a photo of Orton next to Randall from Monsters’ Inc. and Randall from Recess.

Dear RANDY, How are you? I am doing well, I missed you a lot last week on RAW and I can’t wait to see you again tomorrow night and stare into your beautiful eyes once again

Sincerely,

Your Little Viper Bro https://t.co/83Y70bXmLr — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 30, 2021