WWE News: Bobby Lashley Has Message for Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston, Riddle Can’t Wait to See Randy Orton Again This Week

May 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw

– On tomorrow night’s Raw, Kofi Kingston will face Drew McIntyre in a No. 1 Contenders Match. The winner will face Bobby Lashley for the WWE title at Hell in a Cell. Earlier today, Lashley declared via Twitter who ever wins will get destroyed by him at Hell in a Cell.

Bobby Lashley wrote, “Drew’s head isn’t in another match with me and Kofi needed Drew’s help to get into this spot. Whoever wins tomorrow will get an absolute ass-kicking at #HIAC. End of story. Move on. @WWE #WWERaw” You can see his tweet below.

As noted, Randy Orton will be back on WWE Raw tomorrow to face Xavier Woods in a singles match. Meanwhile, Riddle posted a message directed at Randy Orton on how much he’s looking forward to seeing him again tomorrow.

Riddle tweeted, “Dear RANDY, How are you? I am doing well, I missed you a lot last week on RAW and I can’t wait to see you again tomorrow night and stare into your beautiful eyes once again. Sincerely, Your Little Viper Bro.”

Meanwhile, Xavier Woods tweeted, “Never trust a Randall,” showing a photo of Orton next to Randall from Monsters’ Inc. and Randall from Recess.

