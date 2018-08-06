WWE News: Bobby Lashley Interrupts Elias’ Documentary, Matches For Post-Summerslam Tapings

– WWE has posted video of Bobby Lashley interrupting Elias’ documenrary filming from this week’s Raw. You can see the video below:

– PWInsider reports that the following is advertised locally for Raw and Smackdown following SummerSlam on August 20th and 21st:

Raw (August 20th):

* Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman & Finn Balor vs. Drew McInyre, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler & Baron Corbin

* Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey appear

Smackdown (August 21st)

* AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe & The Miz