WWE News: Bobby Lashley Responds To MVP’s Promise Of Surprises Ahead Of RAW, Ronda Rousey Watches New Baby Chick Hatch

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
As previously reported, MVP promised a surprise for Bobby Lashley on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. Lashley took to Twitter to offer his response to MVP, posting a video of he and MVP in the gym. You can watch the video below.

– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey watches a new baby chick hatch. Here’s the description for the video:

Watch Ronda’s baby chicks hatch right before her eyes as she explains the dangers of “Mushy Chick” Disease (and how to help and prevent it).

