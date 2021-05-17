wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Responds To MVP’s Promise Of Surprises Ahead Of RAW, Ronda Rousey Watches New Baby Chick Hatch
– As previously reported, MVP promised a surprise for Bobby Lashley on tonight’s edition of WWE Raw. Lashley took to Twitter to offer his response to MVP, posting a video of he and MVP in the gym. You can watch the video below.
Ok @The305MVP…I trust you. Let’s go to work! 👊🏾 #WWERaw #AllMightyEra @WWE pic.twitter.com/5FPn7uKaWA
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) May 17, 2021
– In the newest video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey watches a new baby chick hatch. Here’s the description for the video:
Watch Ronda’s baby chicks hatch right before her eyes as she explains the dangers of “Mushy Chick” Disease (and how to help and prevent it).
