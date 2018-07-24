Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Praises Roman Reigns After Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura in Burger King Commercial, Mikey Whipwreck May Open a Wrestling School

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bobby Lashley WWE

– Following his loss on last night’s WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley raised Roman Reigns for his win…

– Here is a behind the scenes photo of Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Ron Simmons in a Burger King commercial…

– Former ECW star Mikey Whipwreck is considering opening a wrestling school…

