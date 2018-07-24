wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Praises Roman Reigns After Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura in Burger King Commercial, Mikey Whipwreck May Open a Wrestling School
– Following his loss on last night’s WWE Raw, Bobby Lashley raised Roman Reigns for his win…
I must say @WWERomanReigns is a true warrior. I came up short tonight but I will be back stronger and hungrier than ever. I'm not done! A setback is only a setup for a comeback!
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 24, 2018
– Here is a behind the scenes photo of Charlotte, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Ron Simmons in a Burger King commercial…
– Former ECW star Mikey Whipwreck is considering opening a wrestling school…
I’m really thinking about opening a wrestling school here in Northeast PA. #DecisionsDecisions
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) July 24, 2018
I’ve had some success training people in the past but I’ve been out of the training game for a while. Thanks to all who liked and dm’d me encouragement. Even the rude guy who dm’d I can’t train people because my selling sucked. If there is 1 thing it did well, it was selling. Lol
— Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) July 24, 2018