WWE News: Bobby Lashley Shares Photo of Team Raw, La Previa Show, The Ultimate Survivor Series

– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event, Bobby Lashley shared a photo of Team Raw. He’ll be teaming with Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor against Team SmackDown. For now, it appears Team Raw is united. You can check out that tweet below:

– The full La Previa de Survivor Series is now available:

– WWE is now streaming The Ultimate Survivor Series show. Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts pick their dream Survivor Series teams past and present: