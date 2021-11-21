wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Shares Photo of Team Raw, La Previa Show, The Ultimate Survivor Series
November 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series event, Bobby Lashley shared a photo of Team Raw. He’ll be teaming with Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor against Team SmackDown. For now, it appears Team Raw is united. You can check out that tweet below:
#SurvivorSeries #TeamRaw#AllMighty on @peacockTV TONIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/f8z58xvxC0
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) November 21, 2021
– The full La Previa de Survivor Series is now available:
– WWE is now streaming The Ultimate Survivor Series show. Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts pick their dream Survivor Series teams past and present:
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE
- Bret Hart on How Long It Took Him to Get Back Into Top Shape After WrestleMania 12
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality