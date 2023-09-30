wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits Accept Challenge for Fastlane, SmackDown LowDown Highlights, The New Day Promote Elimination Chamber in Australia,
September 30, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE released some highlights from today’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown. During their post-show interview, it appears Bobby Lashley accepted Rey Mysterio’s challenge for a six-man tag team match against The LWO at Fastlane. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Superstars The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) traveled to Perth, Australia to promote WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. You can check out the WWE vlog below:
