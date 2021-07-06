wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Threatens to Block FOX Sports Account, More Raw Video Highlights
– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley has threatened to block the official WWE on FOX Twitter account unless they delete a tweet from yesterday asking, “Is @TrueKofi correct about The All Mighty @WWE Champion? #WWERaw,” along with, “Has Bobby Lashley become soft?”
Lashley responded, “Don’t be idiots. Delete this. @WWEonFOX” He also showed a photo of his screen, showing he is serious about getting ready to block FOX Sports.
Is @TrueKofi correct about The All Mighty @WWE Champion? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/SpyWSwwdTL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 6, 2021
Don’t be idiots. Delete this. @WWEonFOX https://t.co/mzOaqr5HgU pic.twitter.com/hdsy4FwNyF
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) July 6, 2021
– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s Raw and Raw Talk. You can check out those clips below:
