WWE News: Bobby Lashley Threatens to Block FOX Sports Account, More Raw Video Highlights

– WWE World champion Bobby Lashley has threatened to block the official WWE on FOX Twitter account unless they delete a tweet from yesterday asking, “Is @TrueKofi correct about The All Mighty @WWE Champion? #WWERaw,” along with, “Has Bobby Lashley become soft?”

Lashley responded, “Don’t be idiots. Delete this. @WWEonFOX” He also showed a photo of his screen, showing he is serious about getting ready to block FOX Sports.

