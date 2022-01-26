wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Warns Brock Lesnar, Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments
January 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Bobby Lashley issued a message to Brock Lesnar today ahead of their first-time WWE Championship matchup set for this Saturday at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022. Lashley wrote, “80 hours away. Keep taking me lightly Brock. It’ll be over before you know it. #RoyalRumble #BobbyVsBrock #WWETitle #AndNew” You can view his tweet below.
80 hours away. Keep taking me lightly Brock. It’ll be over before you know it. 👊🏾 #RoyalRumble #BobbyVsBrock #WWETitle #AndNew pic.twitter.com/2OGvGpDfPW
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 26, 2022
– The Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments for last night’s show are now available:
