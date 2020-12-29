WWE News: Bobby Lashley Warns Drew McIntyre After Royal Rumble Declaration, Steve Austin Reacts to Viral Video

– As previously noted, Bobby Lashley announced himself as an entrant to the men’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event. Lashley noted on he won’t miss the next time he gets a shot at Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Lashley wrote on Twitter, “The one title that’s eluded me my entire career is the WWE Championship. Next time I have the opportunity to get a shot at @DMcIntyreWWE, I won’t miss. I’m officially entering the #RoyalRumble, and the Hurt will follow! #WWERaw #TheHurtBusiness.”

The one title that’s eluded me my entire career is the WWE Championship. Next time I have the opportunity to get a shot at @DMcIntyreWWE, I won’t miss. I’m officially entering the #RoyalRumble, and the Hurt will follow! 👊🏾 #WWERaw #TheHurtBusiness pic.twitter.com/wpm4r7nX9v — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 29, 2020

– WWE.com reported on Steve Austin giving his approval to a young WWE fan channeling his classic WWE entrance. You can see a clip of the viral video and Austin’s thoughts below.