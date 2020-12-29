wrestling / News

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Warns Drew McIntyre After Royal Rumble Declaration, Steve Austin Reacts to Viral Video

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble Bobby Lashley

As previously noted, Bobby Lashley announced himself as an entrant to the men’s Royal Rumble match at this year’s event. Lashley noted on he won’t miss the next time he gets a shot at Drew McIntyre.

Bobby Lashley wrote on Twitter, “The one title that’s eluded me my entire career is the WWE Championship. Next time I have the opportunity to get a shot at @DMcIntyreWWE, I won’t miss. I’m officially entering the #RoyalRumble, and the Hurt will follow! #WWERaw #TheHurtBusiness.”

WWE.com reported on Steve Austin giving his approval to a young WWE fan channeling his classic WWE entrance. You can see a clip of the viral video and Austin’s thoughts below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bobby Lashley, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading