WWE News: Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre He Won’t Let Go at Backlash, AJ Styles Turns 43, Big E Cheats at Factorious
June 2, 2020
– Following last night’s Raw, Bobby Lashley delivered a warning to Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Backlash via Twitter. Bobby Lashley wrote, “Try all you want @DMcIntyreWWE…I’m not letting go at #WWEBacklash.” You can view that tweet below.
Try all you want @DMcIntyreWWE…I’m not letting go at #WWEBacklash. pic.twitter.com/7Za8dRONxv
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) June 2, 2020
– Former WWE World champion AJ Styles celebrates his birthday today. He turns 43 years old. Here are other wrestling birthdays for today:
* Former WCW and WWE Superstar Lex Luger turns 62.
* Former TNA Knockouts champ Velvet Sky turns 39.
– WWE released a New Day Feel The Power clip showing Big E cheating at Factorious. You can view that clip below.
