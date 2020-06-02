WWE News: Bobby Lashley Tells Drew McIntyre He Won’t Let Go at Backlash, AJ Styles Turns 43, Big E Cheats at Factorious

– Following last night’s Raw, Bobby Lashley delivered a warning to Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Backlash via Twitter. Bobby Lashley wrote, “Try all you want @DMcIntyreWWE…I’m not letting go at #WWEBacklash.” You can view that tweet below.

– Former WWE World champion AJ Styles celebrates his birthday today. He turns 43 years old. Here are other wrestling birthdays for today:

* Former WCW and WWE Superstar Lex Luger turns 62.

* Former TNA Knockouts champ Velvet Sky turns 39.

– WWE released a New Day Feel The Power clip showing Big E cheating at Factorious. You can view that clip below.