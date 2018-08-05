Quantcast

 

WWE News: Bobby Roode Plans to Shut Mojo Rawley Up On Raw, Latest Clash With Cesaro

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Roode

– Bobby Roode has promised to put a stop to Mojo Rawley’s trash talk on this week’s episode of Raw. WWE posted the following video of Roode firing off at Rawley during a house show, hyping their match for tomorrow’s episode:

– Here is the latest Clash with Cesaro video from UpUpDownDown, featuring Noam Dar.

