WWE News: Bobby Roode Plans to Shut Mojo Rawley Up On Raw, Latest Clash With Cesaro
– Bobby Roode has promised to put a stop to Mojo Rawley’s trash talk on this week’s episode of Raw. WWE posted the following video of Roode firing off at Rawley during a house show, hyping their match for tomorrow’s episode:
.@MojoRawleyWWE called out @RealBobbyRoode…
… and The #GloriousOne has a rebuttal! #RAW should be VERY interesting! #WWEAugusta pic.twitter.com/9AdzUoJR3L
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2018
– Here is the latest Clash with Cesaro video from UpUpDownDown, featuring Noam Dar.