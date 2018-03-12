WWE News: Bobby Roode Reacts to US Title Loss, Stat on AJ Styles’ WWE Championship Reigns

– WWE posted a Fastlane Fallout video with Bobby Roode reacting to his US Title loss to Randy Orton. Roode says that the outcome wasn’t the one he was looking for, but says he was beaten by a thirteen-time world champion who has held every title in the company and was the better man tonight. Roode adds that his goal was to go into his first WrestleMania as United States Champion and continue his legacy as the greatest US Champion in history, but that it’s not goint to happen. He said Orton is now the guy with a target on his back and added that we can bet on the rematch.

– The WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted that AJ Styles joined the ranks of stars to have WWE Championship reigns that have lasted over 100 days each. Styles is the eleventh man to accomplish this and only one of three men to have all their title reigns last longer than 100 days, joining Randy Savage and Bruno Sammartino: