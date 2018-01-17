WWE News: Bobby Roode Reacts to US Title Win, Latest Fashion Files, No Pre-Show Dark Match

– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter reacting to his United States Championship title win. Roode won the championship after defeating Mojo Rawley in the semifinals and Jinder Mahal in the finals. He posted:

I had a goal in mind tonight: win and advance.

Now I have a new goal, defend this #USTitle and make #SDLive… …. ….#GLORIOUS — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) January 17, 2018

– Wrestling inc reports that due to the 205 Live taping, there was no pre-show dark match before the Smackdown taping. WWE is likely to use this schedule for the whole of the Mixed Match Challenge.

– Here is the latest episode of Fashion Files, which set up a match between The Ascension and Rusev & Aiden English for next week: