WWE News: Bobby Roode Says His Road to WrestleMania Includes The US Title, Buddy Murphy Hypes His 205 Live Match With Mustafa Ali, Free WWE Match

– Bobby Roode posted the following on Twitter, commenting on his road to WrestleMania…

I won't be a statistic or an asterisk. I am the United States Champion and MY road to #WrestleMania includes this title. #WWEFastlane #SDLive — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) March 1, 2018

– Buddy Murphy posted the following, hyping Tuesday’s cruiserweight title tournament match against Mustafa Ali…

Nothing but #Respect for @MustafaAliWWE but respect isn’t enough to stop me from going to #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/E9RJVZhnVk — WWE Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 1, 2018

– WWE posted the following free match, featuring Nikki Bella vs. Paige from Fastlane 2015…