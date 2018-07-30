wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley Set For Next Week’s Raw, Matt Hardy’s Word Of The Week
– Bobby Roode and Mojo Rawley came to blows in a segment during tonight’s episode of Raw, leading to a match being set for next week. You can see the video below, in which Roode confronts Rawley while he called out the locker room and bragged about beating up No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze. The two then began to brawl, which led to a match being announced for next week’s episode.
You’re gonna regret that @REALBobbyRoode. https://t.co/VSBHHwhvdH
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 31, 2018
NEXT WEEK: The GLORIOUS @REALBobbyRoode goes one-on-one with the INTENSE @MojoRawleyWWE on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/8ntMtG2yZA
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018
– Here is video with Matt Hardy’s WOKEN Word of the Week, which is “prepossessing”:
.@MATTHARDYBRAND shares his #WOKEN word of the week! This week’s word is “Prepossessing”. pic.twitter.com/hECwtRiQgI
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018