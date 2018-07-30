WWE News: Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley Set For Next Week’s Raw, Matt Hardy’s Word Of The Week

– Bobby Roode and Mojo Rawley came to blows in a segment during tonight’s episode of Raw, leading to a match being set for next week. You can see the video below, in which Roode confronts Rawley while he called out the locker room and bragged about beating up No Way Jose and Tyler Breeze. The two then began to brawl, which led to a match being announced for next week’s episode.

– Here is video with Matt Hardy’s WOKEN Word of the Week, which is “prepossessing”: