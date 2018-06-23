WWE News: Body Language Expert On John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Relationship, Ember Moon Attends Bianca BelAir’s Wedding, Bella Twins Wear Bikinis In Tahoe

– Cosmopolitan spoke with body language expert Blanca Cobb to look at photos of John Cena and Nikki Bella together. Here are highlights:

* Nikki Bella used to close her eyes when kissed by Cena, which Cobb says means that she’s “really absorbing the moment and feeling connected to your partner.” Now Bella opens her eyes, which Cobb believes is because she’s more stoic about him.

* Photos of Bella holding Cena’s hand show that she was trying to pull him closer, and it showed a mutual connection between them. Recent photos show her with a palm against his chest, which Cobb compares to the STOP! sign.

* When Cena’s hand touched Nikki’s photos show it dropped to the side and his thumb moved to his suit pocket. Cobb said: “He could be withholding his display of affection, not because he doesn’t feel it; but, because he doesn’t know how it’s going to be received and whether he’ll be rejected….when you only hide your thumb, there’s some source of discomfort.”

* In older photo, Cena smiles while kissing Nikki, but the smile is gone in recent photos. Cobb added: “You can love someone and not be happy, or love them and feel stressed about problems you have with them.”

* In older photos, she leans into him but doesn’t do so as much now. Cobb said: “Leaning into someone’s body shows a level of trust since it makes you less stable and more vulnerable, and shows you trust the other person to provide support. There’s still a closeness; but, there’s definitely some tension. I can see how she might be contemplating a breakup, since your body language shows when you’re not as connected as you have been at other times.”

* Cobb ultimately decided that “something is not right” between the two but “only time will tell.”

– The Bella Twins have posted bikini photos of themselves from Lake Tahoe on Instagram.

– Ember Moon was a guest at Bianca Belair’s wedding to Montez Ford and posted a photo on Twitter.